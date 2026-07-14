LTA MyTransport app stops displaying bus timings in morning for 1.5-hour due to technical issues

Bus arrival timings unavailable for about 95 minutes due to technical issue, LTA says

Commuters were unable to view public bus arrival timings for around 95 minutes on Tuesday morning (14 July) after a technical issue affected the system.

At about 6.15am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) displayed a notice on its MyTransport.SG app stating: “Due to technical issues, there will be no bus timings available until further notice.”

It added that bus services were continuing to operate normally.

Reddit users report other bus timing apps affected

A Reddit post about this issue surfaced at around 6.30am, with users discussing the outage.

The Original Poster claimed that apps including MyTransport.SG and Singabus were affected.

However, CityMapper, a similar journey planner app, was not affected.

Another Redditor suggested that Citymapper was likely displaying estimated timings instead of live data.

Bus timing system restored at about 7.50am

By around 8.10am, regular bus arrival timings had reappeared on the MyTransport.SG app.

A notification on the app stated that the system had been fully restored at 7.50am, meaning the disruption lasted for about 95 minutes.

As of 10am, checks done by MS News showed bus arrival timings were back to normal.

This is not the first time Singapore’s bus arrival timing system has encountered technical issues this year.

In June, the system was disrupted for more than four hours, preventing commuters from viewing bus arrival timings.

Earlier in January, another fault caused inaccurate arrival timings and unusually long waiting times to be displayed at bus stops and on transport apps.

LTA later explained that the January disruption was caused by a software defect on buses triggered by a server failure.

Authorities reset the system on 21 Jan, temporarily leaving bus stops and apps unable to display bus timings before the system was fully restored on 12 Feb.

Also read: Financial penalties to be imposed on third-party vendors for bus arrival timing inaccuracies: Jeffrey Siow

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Featured image adapted from r/singapore on Reddit and MS News.