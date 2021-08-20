LTA Officer With Speed Gun Spotted At Pang Sua Park Connector

Throughout the pandemic, more cyclists have been taking to our park connectors and bicycle paths for leisure and explorative purposes.

Source

Though most of them abide by the prevailing speed limits, there are also speed demons who chiong and endanger other users.

Recently, a picture has been circulating on social media showing a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer stationed at a park connector with what appears to be a speed gun in hand.

Source

While the scene may incite fear in some, it will hopefully remind cyclists not to speed when travelling in such areas.

LTA enforcement officer armed with speed gun at PCN

Since Thursday (19 Aug), a picture has been circulating on Facebook showing an LTA enforcement officer stationed along Pang Sua Park Connector (PCN) with a blue device in hand.

One such post on the Motoworld Cycling Facebook group has since gone viral with over 800 shares.

Though it’s unclear what exactly the device is, it does resemble a speed gun that enables officers to catch errant cyclists and PMD riders.

In another picture, a cyclist was approached by 2 other officers for undisclosed reasons.

Source

Speed guns used to catch errant PMD riders & cyclists since 2018

Despite the viral nature of the post, there appears to be nothing new with such enforcement devices.

In fact, LTA enforcement officers have been using such equipment since 2018 to catch errant PMD riders and cyclists.

Source

These devices reportedly have a range of 1 km and are capable of recording videos.

Source

Cyclists can ride at speeds of up to 25km/hr

According to LTA, cyclists can travel at speeds of up to 25km/h on cycling paths and park connectors.

Source

Such paths can be distinguished by the following markings on the ground.

Source

On footpaths, however, cyclists must adhere to lower speed limits of just 10km/h.

Source

Travel within speed limits

Given the rising popularity of cycling, more enforcement operations are needed to ensure everyone is abiding by the rules.

We hope cyclists and other eligible vehicle users will follow the prevailing rules and keep our shared paths safe for all.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Motoworld Cycling on Facebook.