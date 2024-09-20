Newly MOP-ed Bidadari HDB sold for S$1.2M, owners likely made more than S$700K

Bidadari Park Drive HDB that just MOP-ed fetches S$1.2 million resale price

An HDB flat along Bidadari Park Drive has fetched an impressive S$1.2 million on the resale market, setting a new record for the entire estate.

The unit is located in Alkaff Vista, a development completed in 2019, which means it has just met its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP).

The MOP refers to the minimum period homeowners must reside in their flat before selling it on the open market, typically set at five years.

Original owners of Bidadari flat likely made more than S$700,000 from sale

According to 99.co, the unit is on one of the mid-level floors — from the seventh to the ninth — at Block 106A Bidadari Park Drive.

The flat spans 1,216 sq ft and has nearly 95 years remaining on its 99-year lease.

99.co noted that when Alkaff Vista first launched in 2019, four-room flats were priced from around S$433,000.

Based on this initial cost, it’s estimated that the original owners pocketed a significant S$767,000 from the sale, excluding costs such as legal fees and agent commissions.

The transaction, which occurred on 12 Aug, is one of the first resales in the Bidadari estate, according to Real Estate Analytics.

Just a month earlier, another four-room flat at Alkaff Vista sold for S$1.08 million.

The property is known for its convenient location.

In addition to its proximity to Potong Pasir and Woodleigh MRT stations, shopping destinations like The Woodleigh Mall and The Poiz Centre are just a short walk away.

Educational institutions such as Maris Stella High School and St. Andrew’s Junior School are also nearby.

Ang Mo Kio resale nets original owners more than S$600,000 in profit

Another newly MOP-ed HDB flat commanding a seven-figure price is a four-room unit at Cheng San Court.

Although slightly smaller than the Bidadari unit at 1,001 sq ft, the flat at 590B Ang Mo Kio Street 51 is located on a higher floor, somewhere on the 28th to 30th levels.

It has approximately 93 years and six months left on its lease.

When Cheng San Court first launched, four-room units were priced from S$435,000.

This means the original owners likely secured an estimated capital gain of around S$645,000.

