Potong Pasir maisonette sold for S$1.24M, most expensive flat of its kind in estate

Low-floor Potong Pasir maisonette sold for S$1.24 million in Aug 2024

A maisonette located along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 recently changed hands for S$1.24 million, becoming the most expensive flat of its kind in the Toa Payoh HDB Town.

HDB records show that the executive apartment sits between the first and third floors of Block 133 Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

The maisonette spans 1,733 sq feet, which works out to about S$716 per sq feet.

The property also has 58 years and seven months left on its lease.

Uncommon for low-floor maisonette to be associated with record-breaking transactions

An analysis by property website 99.co stated that it’s not common for such low-lying flats to be associated with record-setting transactions.

99.co also highlighted the flat’s remaining lease, which it described as being on the “shorter side” for executive flats.

Location-wise, the flat is located within walking distance of Potong Pasir Community Centre and a 13-minute walking radius of Woodleigh and Potong Pasir MRT stations.

Residents also have the choice of visiting either Poiz Centre or The Woodleigh Mall for their shopping needs. Both are accessible by foot.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.