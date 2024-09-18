POSB PAssion Run for Kids returns with fun carnival zones to inspire children to follow their dreams

POSB PAssion Run for Kids is back on 17 Nov

Parents know all too well the Herculean task of keeping the little ones entertained during the school holidays. But here’s a fabulous idea that’s not only a blast but also gets the whole family moving while supporting a meaningful cause.

Save the date for 17 Nov, because the POSB PAssion Run for Kids is back.

Organised with the People’s Association (PA), the annual charity event aims to raise funds for programmes that teach kids new skills and inspire them to become active, responsible members of their community.

Choose your path: from 3.5km fun walk to 10km race

This year’s POSB PAssion Run for Kids has five exciting race categories to suit every kind of runner (or walker).

If you’re in the mood to take it easy and enjoy a breezy stroll with your loved ones while soaking in the breathtaking views of Singapore’s iconic bayfront, the 3.5km non-competitive Fun Walk is right up your alley.

This category is open to individuals aged 18 and above, and if you’ve got a mini-me 17 or younger who’s eager to join, you can sign up as a pair.

Those with toddlers would be pleased to know that prams, strollers, kick scooters, and strider bikes are all welcome for kids under six, so there’s no need to leave them at home with grandma and grandpa. In fact, why not invite them to join in the fun, too?

Now, for those with a need for speed, let’s dive into the competitive races.

Kids aged seven to eight can sprint to glory in the 800m dash, while the nine- to 12-year-olds can show off their stamina in the 1.2km race.

Here’s an exciting update: POSB is launching a brand-new 5km Youth category for teens aged 13 to 17, crafted to push their limits and leave them feeling like superheroes. There’s also a 5km race for adults 18 and above.

And for the true fitness warrior, the 10km competitive run is your battlefield. Open to those aged 16 and above, this race is all about testing your endurance and speed.

Rally up a team of four or tackle it solo — just make sure you cross that finish line within an hour and 40 minutes.

Interactive carnival zones that are both fun & inspiring

In addition to the races, the POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2024 will feature five thrilling carnival zones ready for exploration.

Each zone is themed and offers a variety of games and activities designed to entertain and inspire your little ones. They are:

Fitness Warriors: Let your kids dive into fun fitness challenges and discover how staying active can help them chase their dreams.

Let your kids dive into fun fitness challenges and discover how staying active can help them chase their dreams. Everyday Heroes: Teach your kids about the power of kindness and bravery with activities that highlight empathy, community service, and resilience.

Teach your kids about the power of kindness and bravery with activities that highlight empathy, community service, and resilience. Planet Protectors: Get your little eco warriors excited about conservation with hands-on activities focused on protecting our planet.

Get your little eco warriors excited about conservation with hands-on activities focused on protecting our planet. Tech Titans: Ignite your child’s tech passion with interactive exhibits and experiments that showcase the wonders of technology.

Ignite your child’s tech passion with interactive exhibits and experiments that showcase the wonders of technology. Creative Geniuses: Watch your kids’ creativity soar as they explore various artistic mediums and think outside the box.

Whether it’s jumping into ball games, trying out cool science workshops, or unleashing their inner Picasso in the crafting and drawing zone, there’s something exciting for every kid to look forward to.

Sign up for POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2024 by 30 Sept for early bird discount

They say the early bird gets the worm, and this is true for the POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2024 as well, so be sure to sign up by 30 Sept to snag a special discount.

Oh, and if you have a DBS/POSB or PAssion CARD, you get an extra 15% off. Just enter the first six digits of your card number in the promo code field and you’re good to go.

The regular registration period is from 1 Oct to 12 Nov, and every entry comes with awesome perks like a T-shirt, socks, and a personalised race bib.

Plus, if you participate in the races (not the Fun Walk), you’ll also receive an e-certificate and medal pin.

But this run is about more than just fun and fitness — it’s for a great cause, too. It helps raise awareness for the POSB PAssion Kids Fund, which provides educational and developmental programmes for children up to 16 years old. You can make a donation here.

So get ready to lace up your sneakers and note down these important details:



POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2024

Address: The Promontory @ Marina Bay

Date: 17 Nov 2024

Time: 5.45am – 12pm

Nearest MRT stations: Downtown & Bayfront

For more info and to sign up, visit the official website here, and follow POSB on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with POSB.

Featured image adapted from POSB on Facebook and Facebook.