British woman arrested for allegedly scamming over S$200K in S’pore, victims recognised her through documentary feature

84-year-old British woman nabbed over alleged S$200K scam in Singapore

An 84-year-old British woman has been arrested in Singapore for her suspected role in a scam that led to losses exceeding S$200,000.

According to a press release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the authorities began receiving reports from victims on 28 March.

The victims claimed they were defrauded by a woman who promised false investment and inheritance opportunities.

Victims realised they were duped after scammer got featured in documentary

As part of her fraudulent scheme, the woman instructed her victims to pay for legal fees and create overseas bank accounts, convincing them they would be reimbursed when she received her supposed inheritance.

The victims trusted her claims and proceeded to make several transfers.

They only realised they had been duped after she was “featured as a scammer” in a documentary.

Woman to be charged with fraud

Following a series of investigations, officers from Tanglin Police Division identified the woman and she was arrested on 28 March.

Investigations revealed that the woman is linked to at least five cheating cases, with losses totalling more than S$200,000.

The woman is scheduled to be charged with fraud on Saturday (5 April) for fraud by false representation.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Featured image by MS News.