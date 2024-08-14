Cyclist alleges actor Chen Hanwei knocked him off bike with Mercedes after failing to signal

Local actor Chen Hanwei allegedly knocks down cyclist after failing to use turn signal

A man has accused local actor Chen Hanwei of knocking him off his bicycle after failing to signal before making a turn.

The man, a 33-year-old teacher identified as Mr Zhuo, sustained abrasions to his arms and legs as a result of the incident.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred last Thursday (8 Aug) on Irrawaddy Road near Balestier.

Mr Zhuo reported that he was cycling on the leftmost lane when a white Mercedes in front of him suddenly slowed down and turned left into an apartment complex without signalling or giving way.

Unable to stop in time, Mr Zhuo collided with the left side of the car, lost his balance, and fell off his bicycle.

“I suspect the driver didn’t notice me cycling behind,” he said.

Claims driver refused to take responsibility for accident

The driver of the Mercedes then exited the vehicle, and Mr Zhuo immediately recognised him as Chen.

“He didn’t apologise at the time and just kept asking if I was okay,” Mr Zhuo alleged.

“It felt like he wasn’t genuinely concerned about me and was more focused on making sure I was fine to avoid taking any responsibility.”

Mr Zhuo added that he initially hoped to resolve the matter privately, but Chen was purportedly unwilling to exchange contact information.

“He even mentioned that there was no pedestrian crossing, so he didn’t need to give way to me,” he continued.

“I believe he should take responsibility for the incident, and I hope this serves as a reminder for other cyclists to stay vigilant on the road.”

Fortunately, Mr Zhuo did not sustain any serious injuries and his bicycle was not significantly damaged.

Chen Hanwei admits not signalling but he slowed down

Confirming the incident to Shin Min Daily News, Chen stated that he was on his way home when a bicycle suddenly rammed into the left side of his car.

The 54-year-old actor immediately exited the vehicle to check on the cyclist and offer assistance.

Noting that the cyclist was not wearing a helmet, Chen asked if he was okay and if he was injured.

However, Mr Zhuo continued recording the incident, prompting Chen to suggest calling the police.

While contacting the police, Mr Zhuo reportedly left the scene, leaving his bicycle behind.

Mr Zhuo later explained to Shin Min Daily News that he had to leave urgently due to an urgent matter but subsequently filed a police report.

Chen admitted that he did not signal before making the turn, though he had slowed down.

Contrary to Mr Zhuo’s claims, Chen also expressed his willingness to take responsibility for the incident.

“If it’s my fault, I will handle it; if it’s the other party’s fault, I said there is no need to fine him or make him pay for my car repairs. It’s a minor issue,” he said.

Police confirmed receiving a report at 4.20pm on 8 Aug regarding the collision between a car and a bicycle.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries but did not seek medical attention. Investigations are ongoing.

