Cyclist fails to keep left along road in Clementi, gets rear-ended by car

Cyclist rear-ended by car along road in Clementi after failing to keep left

On Thursday (8 Aug), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shared a video of a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Clementi.

According to the page, the incident occurred along Clementi Road at about 5.56pm on Wednesday (7 Aug).

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the cyclist in the middle of a lane at a traffic junction, in front of a row of vehicles, while the traffic light is red.

The light subsequently turns green, indicating for motorists to advance forward.

The cyclist rides forward, however, the red Honda behind the cyclist seemingly travels forward faster than expected and knocks into the rider.

Footage from another vehicle shows the cyclist lying on the road as the driver of the red Honda exits their vehicle, after which the clip ends.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated it was alerted to the accident at around 6pm that same day.

The cyclist was assessed by SCDF personnel, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Netizens blame cyclist for collision

After watching the video, many Facebook users were angered by the cyclist’s actions.

Some noted that the rider should not have been riding in front of a car.

Others were baffled by how the driver was unable to see the cyclist right in front of them.

Overall, netizens called out the cyclist’s “inconsiderate” behaviour.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists must “always ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads, and allow traffic to overtake you safely”.

