Cyclist fails to keep left along road in Clementi, gets rear-ended by car

Latest News Singapore

The cyclist declined to be sent to the hospital after being assessed by SCDF personnel.

By - 8 Aug 2024, 6:02 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Cyclist rear-ended by car along road in Clementi after failing to keep left

On Thursday (8 Aug), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shared a video of a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Clementi.

According to the page, the incident occurred along Clementi Road at about 5.56pm on Wednesday (7 Aug).

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the cyclist in the middle of a lane at a traffic junction, in front of a row of vehicles, while the traffic light is red.

The light subsequently turns green, indicating for motorists to advance forward.

Source: SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook

The cyclist rides forward, however, the red Honda behind the cyclist seemingly travels forward faster than expected and knocks into the rider.

Source: SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook

Footage from another vehicle shows the cyclist lying on the road as the driver of the red Honda exits their vehicle, after which the clip ends.

Source: SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated it was alerted to the accident at around 6pm that same day.

The cyclist was assessed by SCDF personnel, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Netizens blame cyclist for collision

After watching the video, many Facebook users were angered by the cyclist’s actions.

Some noted that the rider should not have been riding in front of a car.

Source: Facebook

Others were baffled by how the driver was unable to see the cyclist right in front of them.

Source: Facebook

Overall, netizens called out the cyclist’s “inconsiderate” behaviour.

Source: Facebook

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists must “always ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads, and allow traffic to overtake you safely”.

Also read: Cyclist knocked over by car at Paya Lebar junction after crossing at red man light

Cyclist knocked over by car at Paya Lebar junction after crossing at red man light

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

  • More From Author