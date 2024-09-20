Uncle in bus seen with S$50 note tied to head, netizens suggest reasons why

Facebook post of uncle with S$50 note tied to head in bus goes viral

A photo of an uncle sitting on a bus in Singapore with a S$50 note tied to his head has gone viral.

The photo, posted on the Singapore Incident Facebook page on Friday (20 Sept), has more than 1,300 shares and about the same number of likes at the time of writing.

Uncle in bus uses rubber bands to tie S$50 note to head

In the photo, the uncle can be observed to be wearing something else besides a mask over his nose and mouth.

A crisp S$50 note is tied to the side of his head with at least two rubber bands.

Under the S$50 note is what looks like another sheet, possibly S$10 or otherwise.

Amused netizens suggest why uncle in bus wore S$50 note

The more than 300 netizens who commented on the post were amused, with many suggesting tongue-in-cheek reasons why the uncle did this.

Some said it was a way for him to cure a headache/illness, confounding the saying that “money cannot buy health”.

Others speculated that he had struck the lottery, maybe even the incredible TOTO draw on Thursday (19 Sept) which spawned 80 Group 1 and Group 2 winners.

Given the fact that the uncle was sitting in the bus, one even linked this to “pressure” caused by the recent announcement of the upcoming increase in fares.

Another made a witty joke about the uncle, saying the money had “gone to his head”. In the same vein, another joker said he was “thinking of money”.

Some respondents did however propose an entirely plausible explanation that the uncle simply had no wallet, or no pockets.

Whatever the real reason is, we hope the uncle is alright.

Also read: Woman reunited with RM50 note that says ‘last money from dad’ after 4 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.