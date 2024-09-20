All Group 1 & 2 winners for 19 Sept TOTO draw picked their numbers, none were quick pick entries

19 Sept TOTO draw spawns 80 Group 1 & 2 winners and none bought quick pick entries

Faced with a selection dilemma while buying TOTO, many punters would resort to buying quick pick entries.

For the uninitiated, numbers on a quick pick entry are randomly generated by the system. In contrast, other bet types require punters to manually pick their numbers.

The TOTO draw held on Thursday (19 Sept) produced 80 Group 1 and 2 prize winners.

Interestingly, none of these winners bought their tickets using the quick pick options.

Of the four Group 1 winners, two had bought System 10 entries, which meant they selected their own 10 numbers.

Meanwhile, the other two bought System 7 and 8 entries.

Similarly, the majority of the 76 Group 2 winners had bought System 7 or 8 entries.

Quick pick entries often appear among winning tickets

A quick look back at previous TOTO draws shows that many of the winning tickets are quick pick entries.

For example, all four Group 2 winners in the 5 Sept draw were quick pick entries.

Similarly, three of the 14 Group 2 winning tickets for the 9 Sept draws were quick pick entries.

However, an exception to the trend occurred on Monday (16 Sept) — the draw preceding the one on Thursday (19 Sept).

Of the seven Group 2 winning entries, none came from quick pick tickets.

Whether this signals a decline in the popularity of quick pick entries remains to be seen.

