Woman reunited with RM50 note that says ‘last money from dad’ after 4 years

Woman happy she got back the last RM50 note from her late father

A woman in Malaysia has been reunited with a priceless RM50 note — the last piece of money her late father gave her.

A man who found the note after withdrawing it from an ATM had sought the original owner via Facebook, thinking it could have sentimental value.

The ‘reunion’ comes four years after the woman spent the money in an emergency.

Woman reunites with RM50 note from late dad after viral post

35-year-old Mr Mohd Azfarul Zainol Akmar handed the valuable RM50 note to Ms Nur Hidayah Mohamad, 25, on Saturday (24 Feb), Sinar Harian reported.

“I never expected to find the note after four years,” the latter said.

Ms Hidayah had scrawled on the note: “Duit last ayah bagi”, which roughly translates to “last money from dad”.

On the note was also a date and a chapter from the Quran commonly recited for the deceased.

According to Ms Hidayah, her father died of kidney disease. A few months later, she found herself having to spend the money due to urgent circumstances.

“At that time, only that money was left in my wallet and the ATM was quite far. I had no choice but to use that money and in that moment I prayed that I could get it back after,” she said.

Happy & grateful to receive money back

The 25-year-old cashier said she was happy and grateful to have gotten the note back from Mr Azfarul.

Meanwhile, Mr Azfarul expressed his relief and gratitude for the chance to return the money to its original owner.

“Thankfully, the search has ended and we’ve found the owner.”

Mr Azfarul shared that he handed the money to Ms Hidayah after researching the facts about her father’s death on various social media platforms.

Four others had approached him after the post, but Mr Azfarul ensured that Ms Hidayah was the rightful owner before handing the note over.

Found note during ATM withdrawal

Four years after Ms Hidayah spent the RM50 note, Mr Azfarul found it while withdrawing money from an ATM in Kuantan on 19 Feb.

He said in a now-viral Facebook post seeking the owner of the RM50 note that he only discovered the handwritten words after he returned home.

Mr Azfarul, who goes by Tuah Lim on Facebook, posited that the original owner might want the banknote back due to its sentimental value.

He also vowed not to use the note until he found its owner.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tuah Lim on Facebook and Facebook.