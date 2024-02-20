Man in M’sia seeking original owner of RM50 note with ‘last money from dad’ written on it

Man looking for original owner of RM50 note with ‘last money from dad’ written on it

Most of us wouldn’t think twice about spending the cash we withdrew from the ATM.

However, one man in Malaysia held back after he noticed something different about his banknote.

Upon closer inspection, he saw the words “last money from dad” written in Malay on his RM50 note, along with what appears to be a date and a chapter from the Quran.

He now hopes to find the original owner of the note so he can return it to them.

Withdrew RM50 note from ATM

On Tuesday (20 Feb), Facebook user Tuah Lim shared a photo of a RM50 note that he had withdrawn from an ATM at a gas station along Jalan Gambang, a highway in Pahang.

Penned neatly in a corner of the bill was “duit last ayah bagi”, which roughly translates into “last money from dad”.

Along with the message was the date 11/5/20 and a chapter from the Quran that is commonly recited for the deceased. This suggests that the original owner’s father had died.

In his caption, Tuah Lim wrote that the original owner might want the banknote back due to its sentimental value.

The post has since garnered significant attention with over 9,600 shares and 6,600 reactions at the time of writing.

Man promises not to use banknote until former owner is found

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Tuah Lim, who was identified as 35-year-old Mohd Azfarul Zainol Akmar, shared that he had obtained the RM50 note from the ATM at about 4.15pm on Tuesday.

He didn’t notice the writing until he had gone home.

“Immediately, I felt moved and sad when I thought about the owner having to use the note even though it held meaning and sentimental value, their final memory with their father,” said Mr Azfarul.

He hopes that he’s able to locate the owner, and until then, he promises he will not spend the money.

Featured image adapted from Tuah Lim on Facebook.