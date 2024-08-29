I discovered I was suffering from hair loss. Here’s how a TCM herb scalp treatment helped me.

Take a mental well-being day with Beijing 101 & its award-winning scalp treatment

In the hustle and bustle of fast-paced Singapore, it’s easy to let self-care slip through the cracks. But neglecting it can lead to piled-on stress and fatigue, taking a toll on your mental health and even causing physical symptoms like hair loss.

I’ve always thought my hair game was strong. But lately, I’ve been finding unsightly clumps of strands clogging my shower drain and hairbrush, leading me to fear the worst: hair loss may be catching up with me.

Fortunately, I knew just where to turn for an award-winning scalp treatment to rescue me from this hairy — or rather, not-so-hairy — predicament: Beijing 101.

Combining unique scalp treatments with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) wisdom and premium-grade herbs, it promises effective results for your crowning glory.

And the best part? All I had to do was sit back, relax, and let the experts pamper my scalp without lifting a finger.

Get to the roots of your scalp health — literally

You know how people are always complaining about their hair, whether it’s an oily scalp, dryness, or the dreaded excessive hair loss? Naturally, that got me thinking: “What’s going on with my scalp?”

That’s where Beijing 101’s specialists come in. They’ll provide you with all the details you need about your scalp, starting with an in-depth scalp scan.

Here’s how it works: the specialist uses a high-tech device to scan my scalp, projecting a super-magnified view of my follicles onto a screen and letting me see what’s really going on up there. No room for delusions.

Most customers — myself included — discover they’ve got oil clogs blocking their follicles. No surprise, given Singapore’s blazing sun. These clogs can prevent hair from growing properly and lead to excessive hair loss.

After the scan, the specialist will also chat with you about your lifestyle — things like your sleep schedule and diet.

In my case, I learnt that my night owl tendencies may be the main culprit behind my oily scalp and follicle woes. Other factors could also include indulging in spicy food and, as I mentioned earlier, the weather.

With the scan results and my (questionable) lifestyle habits in mind, the specialist helped me figure out what tweaks I could make for a healthier scalp and overall well-being.

Deep cleanse with premium TCM herbs

Now that I got the lowdown on what was up with my scalp, it was time to lie back and enjoy the treatment.

The process kicked off with a scalp purification treatment, where the specialist applied a soothing mask of cleansing TCM herbs to my scalp. Aloe vera was part of the blend, adding a refreshing, cooling touch — just what I needed after battling the relentless heat.

They brushed the mask all over my scalp, making sure every inch got the cooling relief it deserved.

Then, it was time to sit back and relax for about 20 minutes while the treatment worked its magic, diving deep into my follicles to clear out all the grime that my daily shampoo just couldn’t tackle.

Once the time was up, the specialist came back to wash off the treatment. I closed my eyes, unwound, and savoured the simple joy of having someone else wash my hair for a change.

This was also my chance to take a much-needed nap — after all, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as dozing off during a relaxing hair wash.

An air jet to boost hair tonic penetration

After clearing out all that grime with the purification and wash, things got a bit more interesting with the next step: the Medi Air Jet (MAJ).

The MAJ is a swanky device that blasts active ingredients right into your scalp. Loaded with customised hair tonic, it shoots out high-pressure puffs of air packed with all the nutrients your scalp needs.

I know it sounds a bit intimidating, but trust me, it was completely pain-free and non-invasive.

With my hair follicles nice and open from the hair wash, the high-pressure air helped the tonic’s active ingredients sink into my scalp quickly and efficiently. Beijing 101 offers a range of hair tonics, and the specialist will choose the one that’s the most effective for your scalp’s needs.

Meridian Scalp Massage, a divine experience

After the cool blast from the Medi Air Jet, I was in for a real treat with Beijing 101’s signature Meridian Scalp Massage.

This isn’t just any regular rubdown — it’s an acupoint massage designed to promote better hair growth. The specialist’s expert hands worked on key acupoints, boosting blood circulation and flow to my brain while instantly melting away headaches and tension at the same time.

But the pampering didn’t stop at my scalp. The massage continued down to my shoulders, easing away all that built-up fatigue.

I felt more refreshed than I had in days, like I’d just woken up from the most blissful, deep sleep.

Alpha Hair Beam to maximise hair growth

The treatment wrapped up with a fascinating final touch: a helmet that looks like it was taken straight out of a sci-fi flick.

Glowing with a red hue, this futuristic device is called the Alpha Hair Beam. It uses low-level laser therapy to tackle hair loss effectively.

Equipped with 27 laser diodes, the helmet makes sure every follicle gets the attention it needs, boosting your hair growth.

Just like the Medi Air Jet, the term “laser” might sound a bit scary, but don’t worry — this treatment is also non-invasive and free of side effects.

Witness & feel the difference after Beijing 101 scalp treatment

After this whole scalp-pampering extravaganza, I felt so ‘light’ and at ease that I almost just floated out of the treatment room like I was on Sun Wukong’s flying cloud.

To confirm the improvements, I got another scalp scan with the same trusty device that kicked off this hair-raising journey.

I took a peek at the results and, sure enough, those stubborn oil clogs had vanished like magic, leaving my follicles looking clearer than ever. Just check out the difference in the scans below — pretty amazing, right?

This proves the treatment worked like a charm, leaving my scalp squeaky clean and primed for some seriously healthy hair growth.

Stepping out of the Beijing 101 treatment centre, I felt like I was floating on air — stress-free and ready to crush the rest of my day.

But this is just the start of my journey to achieve the locks of my dreams. With consistent scalp treatments, I’m confident I’ll be tackling the hair loss villain head-on.

Experience award-winning Beijing 101 scalp treatment at only S$50

In our stress-filled lives, we often think we need to earn a treat. But self-care shouldn’t be a reward you have to work for — it’s a must. When stress starts piling up, it’s your body’s way of shouting: “I need a break!”

Beijing 101’s scalp treatment is your golden ticket to top-notch self-care. It’s not just award-winning; it was recently named the most effective hair treatment in Singapore by an Ipsos survey. The people have spoken.

And now, first-time customers can experience its Meridian Hair Growth Treatment for just S$50 — down from the usual S$624.

Plus, you’ll snag a 100ml Nourishing Shampoo for free, so you can minimise hair loss at home.

Not only will you feel fantastic, but everyone around you will notice the difference, too. Your hair will be growing and you will be glowing — because when you take care of yourself, it makes all the difference.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Beijing 101 Hair Consultants.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Alastair Pang.