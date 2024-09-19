S’porean drug dealer arrested in Thailand faces likely death penalty back home

Singaporean nabbed for drug trafficking in Thailand

A 28-year-old Singaporean drug dealer is likely to face the death penalty following his recent arrest in Thailand.

Benny Kee Soon Chuan was apprehended by Thai authorities at his residence in Samut Prakan Province on Tuesday (17 Sept) with the assistance of officers from Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The CNB officers had travelled to Thailand to aid in the investigation.

According to the Bangkok Post, assets worth approximately 15 million baht (S$584,000) were seized during the operation.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lhakboon, Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), stated on Wednesday (18 Sept) that the arrest was the result of a tip-off from the CNB on 12 Aug.

The CNB had reported that Kee, a high-profile international drug trafficker, was wanted by the Singaporean authorities for evading an arrest warrant and had been residing in Thailand.

Used Thailand as transit hub to deliver drugs

According to Khaosod English, Kee allegedly used Thailand as a base for transporting drugs like ice, ketamine, and ecstasy in international parcels bound for Singapore and Australia.

When the ONCB counter-narcotics team traced him to a residence in the Bang Phli District, they discovered that he had no legitimate job but was living a lavish lifestyle.

The ONCB informed the Immigration Police that Kee was deemed undesirable due to his drug-related activities threatening national security.

Consequently, his visa was revoked, and he was detained.

Involved in 2 other drug-related cases in 2021

Further investigation revealed that Kee was implicated in two additional drug trafficking cases in 2021.

On 26 March 2021, the Thai Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) seized packages containing ice, ecstasy, and ketamine that were destined for Singapore.

The sender, identified as Teo Zhi Jie, a Singaporean, was arrested on 3 June 2021.

Teo was linked to Kee and two other individuals suspected of being part of the same trafficking network.

The second case took place on 10 Nov 2023 when the Thai AITF intercepted packages of ice that were being delivered to Australia.

This investigation led to the identification of another Singaporean, Wee Ping Adrian Peh, who was arrested on 2 March 2022 in Samut Prakan while interacting with Immigration officers.

He was also found to be connected to Kee’s network.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat noted that drug trafficking is rising, with Thailand increasingly used as a transit hub for smuggling narcotics.

Kee will be extradited to Singapore to face trial and could face the death penalty under the country’s stringent anti-drug laws.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod English.