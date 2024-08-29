S’porean man & M’sian girlfriend face death penalty for drug trafficking in Johor Bahru

Couple faces death penalty for drug trafficking in Johor Bahru

A Singaporean man is facing the death penalty following his arrest on drug trafficking charges in Johor Bahru (JB).

On 29 Aug, Malaysian authorities charged Brayden Ong and his Malaysian girlfriend, Wang Weiqing (name transliterated from Mandarin), with multiple drug-related offences.

According to China Press, the couple is suspected of renting a high-end residence in JB to manufacture and sell drugs.

Ong faces four charges related to drug trafficking, while Wang faces six.

The charges against them include trafficking 2,667g of methamphetamine and 457.10g of MDMA (ecstasy).

If convicted, they could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Ong may also be sentenced to five lashes of the cane, while Wang may be exempt from caning.

Also face drug possession charges

In addition to the trafficking charges, both defendants face drug possession charges.

They are accused of possessing 1.85g of nimetazepam and 2,240ml of MDMA liquid.

These charges fall under Section 12(2) of Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which could result in up to five years in prison, a fine of RM100,000 (approximately S$33,000), or both.

Arrests were part of special operation

According to 8world News, Malaysian authorities conducted four raids in JB and Iskandar Puteri on 17 Aug, leading to the arrest of Ong and Wang.

The raids uncovered their drug manufacturing operation, and the pair is accused of distributing drugs in both Singapore and Malaysia.

