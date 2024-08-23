2 15-year-old boys arrested for suspected drug offences during islandwide anti-drug operation

15-year-old boys arrested for drug offences, 1 for suspected abuse & the other for trafficking

Earlier this week, two 15-year-old boys were arrested for suspected drug offences.

They were nabbed as part of another round of islandwide drug raids conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

CNB anti-drug raids conducted from 12-23 Aug

In a news release on Friday (23 Aug), the CNB said an islandwide anti-drug operation was conducted from 12 to 23 Aug.

It covered areas including Bukit Timah, Ghim Moh, Hougang, Jurong, Marsiling, Mountbatten and Tampines.

113 suspected drug offenders in total were arrested, the youngest of which was 15 years old.

In a news release on Friday (23 Aug), the CNB said the first 15-year-old boy was arrested for suspected drug abuse on Monday (19 Aug).

A “small amount” of ‘Ice’ was found on his person.

Follow-up investigations were conducted, which led to the arrest of another 15-year-old boy. He was suspected of drug trafficking.

Both the boys are Singaporean students.

CNB advises parents to warn youths about drugs

CNB’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Saherly Bin Limat, who is Director of Enforcement, noted that the arrests of the teenagers are a “stark reminder” that we “must not lower our attention on the teenage drug situation”.

Singaporeans must continue to warn youths about drugs and the harm they can cause, he said, adding:

Parents have a key role to play in preventive drug education, lest they end up getting information via dubious channels and start sliding down the slippery slope of drugs.

He pointed to CNB’s preventive drug education information online that can be used by parents to bring up the topic with their children and said:

The time to start engaging them is now, not later.

S’porean man arrested large quantity of drugs on 13 Aug

One of the other notable raids occurred on 13 Aug, CNB said.

That afternoon, a 45-year-old Singaporean man was arrested with a large quantity of drugs comprising about:

371g of ‘Ice’

124g of cannabis

30g of ‘Ecstasy’

19g of ketamine

one Erimin-5 tablet.

S$1.4M worth of drugs seized on 14 Aug

On 14 Aug, CNB made its largest heroin seizure yet this year.

That evening, a 67-year-old Singaporean man was arrested with about 9.5kg of heroin.

He also had:

2.6kg of ‘Ice’

4,182 Erimin-5 tablets

171g of methamphetamine pills

18g of ‘Ecstasy’

five bottles of methadone

cash amounting to S$25,240.50

The total estimated worth of the drugs seized was about S$1.4 million.

About S$1.54M of drugs seized in total

Over the course of the latest operation, the drugs seized included about:

9.8kg of heroin

3.3kg of ‘Ice’

620g of cannabis

72g of ketamine

171g of methamphetamine pills

74 tablets and 48g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

4,404 Erimin-5 tablets

11 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamp

five bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

five bottles of methadone

They have an estimated street value of about S$1.54 million.

Investigations are ongoing into all the arrested suspects.

