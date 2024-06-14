15-year-old girl arrested for suspected drug consumption during CNB raids in June

Girl arrested for suspected drug consumption is a Sec 3 student: CNB

This month, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted more anti-drug operations to weed out the scourge of drugs from Singapore.

In one of the raids, a 15-year-old girl was arrested.

She was suspected of drug consumption.

Girl arrested during CNB raids from 10-14 May

The teenager’s arrest was included in a news release from the CNB on Friday (14 June).

In the statement, the CNB said it conducted an islandwide anti-drug operation from 10 to 14 June.

The raids took place across locations in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok and Toa Payoh.

Girl was youngest arrested in June raids: CNB

In total, 71 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the raids, CNB said.

One of them was a 15-year-old girl who was a Secondary Three student.

Suspected of drug consumption, she was the youngest person arrested during the operation in June.

Drugs found in Bukit Batok flat

One of the operations was carried out on Wednesday (12 June) at a residential unit in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 32.

Suspected drug activities were suspected of being carried out on the premises.

About 78g of ‘Ice’ was found in two bedrooms — 41g in the bedroom of a 41-year-old man and 37g from the bedroom of a 44-year-old woman.

The man was also escorted to a rubbish chute on the ground floor of the block, and about 423g of ‘Ice’ and 300 Erimin-5 tablets were discovered after a search.

Married couple & sister arrested

Eventually, three Singaporeans were arrested — the 41-year-old man and two women, aged 44 and 33.

The man is the husband of the 33-year-old woman.

He is the brother of the 44-year-old woman.

Large haul of heroin found in Bedok North

Another notable raid took place on Thursday (13 June), where a large haul of heroin was uncovered.

This was at a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok North Avenue 4.

CNB officers found about 400g of heroin and 12g of ‘Ice’ after a search.

They also arrested a 44-year-old Singaporean woman in the flat.

About S$221K of drugs seized

In total, the drugs seized include:

about 555g of ‘Ice’

406g of heroin

300 Erimin-5 tablets

1g of cannabis

two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

They have an estimated street value of about S$221,000.

Investigations are ongoing into all the arrested suspects.

