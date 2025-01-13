Woman’s carry-on goes missing from overhead compartment on Jetstar flight from Melbourne to S’pore

Woman suffers S$2,000 loss after carry-on luggage goes missing from plane overhead compartment

On 26 Dec 2024, 29-year-old Ms Zhu boarded a Jetstar flight from Melbourne, Australia back to Singapore after visiting family.

Upon landing at around 6.30pm, she was preparing to collect her hand luggage from the overhead compartment before disembarking — only to find it missing.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Zhu said she immediately informed the flight attendants, who assisted in checking other compartments.

She also asked fellow passengers if they had mistakenly taken her luggage, but no trace of it was found.

Luggage deemed lost after 7 days of searching

Ground staff advised Ms Zhu to report the incident to lost and found, and she also filed a police report at the airport.

She recalled the entire process taking over two hours, with her finally arriving home around 9pm.

Ms Zhu mentioned that she was travelling alone and seated near the back of the plane by the window.

She fell asleep during the flight and didn’t notice anyone suspicious taking her luggage.

Afterwards, Ms Zhu provided feedback to Jetstar, which stated it would continue searching for her belongings for seven days.

If no updates were received by then, her luggage would be considered lost.

“It’s also possible someone took the wrong luggage, but so far, I haven’t heard back from the airline, so it’s likely just gone,” she said.

Missing luggage contained S$2,000 worth of gifts & new clothes

Ms Zhu explained that after celebrating Christmas with her sister in Melbourne, her carry-on was packed with gifts and new clothes purchased during the holiday season.

The total value of the items was estimated to be at least S$2,000.

Fortunately, she had placed her handbag under the seat in front of her, so her wallet and passport were not lost.

She was also able to claim more than S$2,000 through insurance.

“I hope my experience serves as a reminder for everyone to be more vigilant,” she said.

