Woman realises she left luggage at KLIA after returning to S’pore, M’sian police finds it in 5 hours

Singapore woman leaves luggage at KLIA, Malaysian police finds it in 5 hours

On 20 Dec, a woman from Singapore accidentally left her hand-carry luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Ms Wang Huiling (transliterated from Mandarin) flew to KLIA to return to Singapore by car after her business trip in Japan as she could not book a flight ticket back.

However, the driver who picked her up rushed her, causing her to hurry through the security check and forget her luggage in a daze.

“I didn’t realize that my hand luggage was lost until I returned to Singapore,” she told Sin Chew Daily.

Airport police search for luggage for five hours

As the luggage contained a flash drive with her academic research reports, Ms Wang drove back to KLIA the next day to look for it.

At first, she went to the lost and found counter, but the staff said they had no record of it.

She then sought assistance from the airline ground staff, who told her to report the case to the airport police station first, making her feel hopeless.

However, the airport police began checking surveillance cameras at every corner of the airport.

“I thought it was just a formality, but I didn’t expect the police there to take it so seriously, directly checking the surveillance footage and examining every detail.”

Additionally, the police searched every corner of the airport for her luggage until they finally located it after five hours.

Woman thanks Malaysian airport police for finding luggage

Ms Wang expressed that she was deeply moved by the professionalism and perseverance shown by the police at KLIA in finding her lost luggage.

She named the “outstanding police officers” as Norazrin, Siri Tharan, Nanjihan and Amirudi, adding that the experience amplified her trust in the security measures and integrity of personnel at KLIA.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to these officers for their hard work and efforts,” told Sin Chew Daily.

Also read: Phuket airport uses S’pore shophouses in tourism mural, apologises for confusion

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily