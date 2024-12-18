Phuket airport uses S’pore shophouses in tourism mural, apologises for confusion

Phuket airport called out for using Singapore shophouses in mural

Phuket International Airport recently released an apology after it was spotted using Singapore shophouses for its tourism mural.

Facebook user ‘Ejijum Phuket’ took to social media to share the incident on 16 Dec.

According to her, a visiting friend snapped a photo of the mural and sent it to her, asking for the location of the place depicted in it.

Ejijum became confused, recognising the depiction as buildings in Singapore.

Specifically, they showed the Peranakan Houses at 287 Joo Chiat Road.

Ejijum found the mural embarrassing, telling the airport to use Phuket’s own architecture for promotion rather than borrowing from another country.

The post went viral, gaining over 1,400 likes at press time. Many Thai netizens criticised the airport.

Ejijum shared more photos from her friend afterwards. The mural had even captured Singapore’s ‘iconic’ no jaywalking sign.

Airports of Thailand (AOT), the company that operates Phuket International Airport, replied in the comments, saying that it had passed the complaint on.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Airport apologises, claims mural was intentional

At 7.30pm on the same day, Phuket International Airport made a statement on its Facebook page.

It explained that the shophouses were just one part of the wall mural, which featured attractions from Phuket itself.

The airport stated that the use of Singapore’s Peranakan Houses was intentional.

Airport management supposedly meant to imply that similar Sino-Portuguese style architecture could be found in Phuket.

A Thai netizen pointed out that the airport could have used a picture of similar shophouses in Old Phuket Town if that was the case.

“You want to show a Sino-Portuguese house, then why don’t you just use a picture of Phuket? Why use Singapore? You’re making excuses like this,” they wrote in a comment.

Nonetheless, Phuket International Airport apologised for the confusion caused and promised to fix the mural.

