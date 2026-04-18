Acceptable or not? S’pore commuter questions luggage ‘blocking priority seats’ on bus service 36

Singapore commuter questions if luggage blocking bus priority seats is acceptable

A commuter has sparked debate online after questioning whether it is “acceptable” for luggage to block priority seats on a public bus in Singapore.

Luggage block priority seats on bus to airport

The incident, shared on Instagram by @thesgdaily on 13 April, showed a crowded bus service 36 heading towards Changi Airport during the morning peak period.

According to the post, the bus was packed at 7.28am, with multiple pieces of luggage “blocking priority seats”.

In the video, pieces of luggage could be seen occupying the space normally reserved for wheelchair users and strollers.

Text overlay on the video read: “Bus (36) to Changi packed with luggage blocking priority seats, commuter asks if it’s acceptable.”

The individual who recorded the clip seemed frustrated by the situation: “Since when did our buses become family holiday vans?”

They also pointed out that some commuters occupied priority seats with additional luggage.

Mixed responses by netizens, some say this is normal

Online reactions were mixed, with some netizens saying that this was to be expected on a bus heading to the airport.

In the comments section, a netizen felt that passengers taking bus service 36 to the airport have the right to bring luggage with them.

A commenter suggested having an airport express bus service like other countries.

An Instagram user said the priority space is “meant for wheelchair users first and foremost”.

Another netizen asked when the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be introducing airport buses with proper luggage racks.

Last August, LTA announced a trial for multi-tiered luggage racks on a service 36 bus to and from Changi Airport.

They selected Go-Ahead Singapore’s Bus Service 36 because it is the only direct route connecting Changi Airport to the city.

According to LTA, the three-tier rack can safely accommodate up to six large pieces of luggage.

The top and middle tiers are designed with sloped platforms to help keep bags in place, while the bottom tier includes an adjustable horizontal bar to prevent luggage from rolling out.

MS News has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore and LTA for comment.

Also read: LTA trials 3-tiered luggage racks on bus service 36 to & from Changi Airport, netizens praise change

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Featured image adapted from @thesgdaily on Instagram.