LTA trials 3-tiered luggage racks on bus service 36 to & from Changi Airport, netizens praise change

LTA starts trial for multi-tiered luggage rack on bus service 36 to Changi Airport, includes anti-roll features

On Saturday (16 Aug), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced a trial for multi-tiered luggage racks on a service 36 bus to and from Changi Airport.

LTA picked the Go-Ahead Singapore bus service 36 as it is the only direct bus service between Changi Airport and the city.

Three-tiered rack can store up to six large pieces of luggage: LTA

The service goes from Changi Airport Terminal 2 and back, passing through Orchard Road and Dhoby Ghaut along the way.

According to LTA, the three-tiered rack can store up to six large pieces of luggage safely.

The top and middle racks feature a sloping platform to better secure the bags, while the bottom has a movable horizontal bar preventing luggage from rolling out.

Additionally, the bottom tier has anti-slip flooring and an anti-roll hump.

The trial on board the single bus starts today, 17 Aug, and is set to last three months. LTA encouraged the public to share their feedback via onboard surveys during the trial.

Netizens debate on whether luggage racks are good idea

Many netizens praised the choice of luggage racks as a good idea.

However, some of these positive commenters questioned why it took until now for LTA to start trialling this feature for airport-bound buses.

On Reddit, some users expressed disappointment that it wasn’t bus service 858, which runs from Woodlands to Changi Airport and back, that LTA selected for the trial.

Another netizen gave a more negative opinion, noting that bus service 36 was also frequently used by regular commuters. As such, they felt that the luggage racks would take up space for passengers.

In response, one user noted that LTA could then terminate the plan for the racks if they received such feedback against it.

