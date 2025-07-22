LTA catches 10 drivers offering illegal ride-hailing services at Changi Airport following tip-off

LTA nabs 10 drivers for illegal ride-hailing at Changi Airport

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has apprehended 10 drivers at Changi Airport for operating illegal ride-hailing services, following a tip-off from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA).

In a TikTok video posted recently, LTA revealed that the enforcement operation took place on 18 July.

The video, which has garnered more than 233,000 views, shows LTA officers inspecting vehicles at Changi Airport’s pickup area.

Thanks to a tip-off from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), our enforcement officers caught 10 drivers and impounded their vehicles at Changi Airport for providing illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore, and to/from Malaysia, on 18 July. Reminder: Avoid using illegal ride-hailing services — they lack proper insurance, pose safety risks, and affect licensed drivers' livelihoods. We're ramping up enforcement against illegal point-to-point services without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL), including cross-border transport services. This may result in passengers' journeys being disrupted. Use only licensed services for a safer and smoother ride. Offenders may face up to $3,000 fines and/or six months imprisonment. Their vehicles may also be forfeited. Together with tripartite partners like the NPHVA, we remain committed to protecting the interests of both drivers and passengers.

Allegedly offered transport services within Singapore & to Malaysia

The drivers were allegedly offering unauthorised point-to-point transport services both within Singapore and across the border to Malaysia, without the required Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL).

All 10 vehicles were impounded on the spot.

LTA also took the opportunity to remind the public to avoid using unlicensed ride-hailing services, citing the risks involved.

“They lack proper insurance, pose safety risks, and affect licensed drivers’ livelihoods,” the post stated.

The agency added that it is ramping up enforcement efforts against illegal operations, including those involving cross-border trips.

Offenders may be fined & jailed

Passengers who engage with unlicensed ride-hailing services risk having their journeys disrupted.

Offenders caught providing unauthorised ride-hailing services may face fines of up to S$3,000 and/or up to six months in jail.

Vehicles involved in these offences could also be forfeited.

The LTA emphasised that it will continue to collaborate closely with partners like the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) to protect the interests of both drivers and passengers.

Earlier this month, on 11 July, 22 drivers were caught at Changi Airport and Gardens By The Bay for providing illegal transport services.

In June, eight drivers were similarly apprehended for ferrying passengers illegally to Chinatown temple and Gardens By The Bay.

“Avoid using illegal point-to-point services for safer and smoother rides,” LTA urged.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on TikTok.