8 drivers caught illegally ferrying passengers to S’pore attractions, foreign-registered vehicles impounded

8 drivers caught illegally ferrying passengers to Chinatown temple & Gardens By The Bay

Eight drivers have been caught providing illegal point-to-point services to attractions in Singapore.

Their foreign-registered vehicles were also impounded, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Tuesday (17 June).

Drivers caught illegally ferrying passengers without proper licences

The joint operation with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) took place last week, said LTA.

They found the drivers using foreign-registered vehicles to ferry passengers to popular tourist hotspots the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, and Gardens by the Bay.

While none of the drivers were found conducting unlicensed tourist guiding activities, they did not have valid public service vehicle licences.

Drivers convicted of illegally ferrying passengers face fine & jail

LTA advised the public not to use illegal point-to-point services for their own safety.

This is because without licensing and insurance coverage, passengers are exposed to serious risks, especially in the event of an accident.

It also reminded the public that those found guilty of providing such services face a fine of up to S$3,000 and/or a jail term of six months.

Their vehicles may also be forfeited, it stated, adding:

LTA will continue to act against drivers who provide illegal point-to-point services using vehicles without public service vehicle licences.

68 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border services since 2022

LTA told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that this was the first time it had conducted a joint operation with the STB.

Since 2022, 68 drivers have been caught providing illegal cross-border transport services with foreign-registered vehicles.

The punishments for those who were charged and convicted included fines of up to S$2,600 and vehicle forfeiture.

It is illegal for Malaysia-registered private cars or private-hire car services to provide taxi or chauffeured private-hire car services in Singapore, whether within the country or across the border, LTA noted.

Historic pattern of enforcement

LTA has been cracking down on such services for years.

In December 2024, 12 foreign‑registered vehicles were seized at Changi Airport after their drivers offered cross‑border ride-hailing services.

Then, the National Private Hire Vehicles Association applauded the crackdown, saying it helped protect the livelihoods of private-hire drivers and ensured a level playing field in the industry.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.