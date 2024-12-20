LTA nabs 12 foreign-registered vehicles for providing illegal ride-hailing services at Changi Airport

Vehicles impounded after being found providing illegal ride-hailing services at Changi Airport

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has caught a number of foreign-registered vehicles providing illegal ride-hailing services, it said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (19 Dec), LTA said a total of 12 drivers and their vehicles had been nabbed and impounded.

Drivers caught at Changi provided illegal S’pore-M’sia ride-hailing services

The drivers in question were caught providing illegal ride-hailing services between Singapore and Malaysia, as well as within Singapore.

Their vehicles were subsequently impounded, LTA said.

LTA urged members of the public to avoid using these services for their own safety.

That’s because they’re not only illegal but may also lack adequate insurance coverage.

This poses a risk for passengers if an accident occurs.

Cross-border transport services without PSVL are illegal: LTA

Under the Road Traffic Act, all vehicles, including foreign-registered ones, are not allowed to provide taxi or chauffeur services in Singapore without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL).

This includes cross-border trips.

Drivers caught using vehicles not issued with a valid PSVL to provide hire-and-reward services face a fine of up to S$3,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

The vehicle used may also be forfeited, LTA said.

NPHVA supports LTA’s crackdown against illegal ride-hailing services at Changi

In a Facebook post on Friday (20 Dec), the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) applauded the recent crackdown.

It said it supported LTA’s efforts against illegal ride-hailing activities at Changi Airport, adding:

Through close collaboration and our collective vigilance, we’ve helped protect the livelihoods of private-hire drivers and ensured a level playing field in the industry.

Crackdown started since at least 2018

LTA has been cracking down on such services for years.

In 2018, it said it had caught 13 drivers for providing illegal chauffeured services using unlicensed, foreign-registered vehicles that year.

Four of them were charged in Feb 2019. After the pandemic, it seemed that such illegal service providers returned along with cross-border travel as on 21 Feb, LTA said four drivers had been caught.

