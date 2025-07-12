22 drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services in S’pore, their vehicles get impounded

22 drivers caught at Changi Airport & Gardens By The Bay for providing illegal ride-hailing services

22 drivers have been caught providing illegal ride-hailing services in Singapore.

Their vehicles were also impounded, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post on Saturday (12 July).

LTA received tip-offs over illegal ride-hailing services

The operation was conducted on Friday (11 July) at Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay, said LTA.

Enforcement officers were acting on tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and members of the public.

They found that the drivers were providing the illegal services within Singapore, as well as to or from Malaysia.

As a result, the vehicles of all the drivers were also impounded.

Illegal ride-hailing services affect licensed drivers’ livelihoods: LTA

LTA advised the public not to use illegal point-to-point services for their own safety.

This is because without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL) and insurance coverage, passengers are exposed to risks in the event of an accident.

Such services also affect the livelihoods of licensed drivers, LTA said.

Offenders face fine & jail

Under the Road Traffic Act, all vehicles, including foreign-registered ones, are not allowed to provide taxi or chauffeur services in Singapore without a valid PSVL.

This includes cross-border trips.

LTA said it would “continue to take firm action” against illegal point-to-point services, warning:

Offenders may face up to S$3,000 (in) fines and/or six months imprisonment.

The vehicles used may also be forfeited.

