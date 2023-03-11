Actor Suhaimi Yusof Taught Late Lydia Shum Malay, Clip From Channel 5 Show Evokes Nostalgia

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Suhami Yusof Taught Late Lydia Shum Malay On Channel 5 Sitcom

In the early 2000s, the sitcom ‘Living With Lydia’ took Singapore by storm for its comedic skits and lovable main character, played by the late Lydia Shum.

Mediacorp actor Suhaimi Yusof recently posted a clip of him acting alongside the actress on one of the show’s episodes.

Many fans reacted positively to the scene and recounted fond memories of watching the sitcom on television.

Lydia Shum learned Malay phrases on air

On Wednesday (8 Mar), actor Suhaimi Yusof shared a TikTok clip of when he taught the late Lydia Shum Malay.

Although the clip was only about a minute long, it was packed with many comedic moments.

At the start, Lydia asked Suhaimi what Har Gao and chilli were in Malay.

After which, Suhaimi replied that they were the same in both languages.

Pleased with his response, Lydia quipped that Malay was “simple” and “easy”.

However, she appeared gobsmacked when Suhaimi translated a longer phrase from English to Malay.

For a while, Lydia butchered the pronunciation no matter how many times she tried.

Although her pitiful attempts frustrated Suhaimi, he refused to give up on his student.

As a last resort, Suhaimi repeated the phrase in a catchy tune while doing some exaggerated motions.

His efforts proved to be worth it when Lydia successfully repeated the Malay phrase in his tune.

Nostalgic clip evokes fond memories of old sitcoms

Having watched the clip, many people left comments seemingly indicating that they knew where the scene was from.

One TikTok user recounted their childhood memories after watching the scene.

Meanwhile, another user looked back fondly on the days when Mediacorp aired such sitcoms.

Additionally, one netizen expressed that they missed the late Lydia Shum’s iconic laugh.

Suhami Yusof shares precious moment with Lydia Shum

According to Reuters, Lydia Shum passed away in February 2008 after a long battle with liver cancer.

Although the iconic Hong Kong actress is no longer with us, her memory lives on for the fans of her show.

Those who wish to revisit their youth can do so on MeWatch where there are complete episodes of the sitcom.

Featured image adapted from MeWatch.