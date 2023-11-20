MacPherson Anti-Vape Campaign Gives S$30 Vouchers To Youths Who Hand In Their Device

MacPherson Anti-Vape Campaign Encourages Youths To Surrender Their Devices

MacPherson Youth Network has rolled out a new anti-vape campaign — “Drop It, Stop It!”

From now until Jan 2024, youths from 12 to 30 can surrender their vape devices and take a quiz to get a S$30 voucher.

MacPherson Member-of-Parliament Tin Pei Ling launched the campaign on Saturday (18 Nov) at the MacPherson Community Club.

There, she said that the partnering authorities will waive the usual penalties youths may face for owning a vape device if they surrender it at the programme.

MacPherson anti-vape campaign gives out vouchers in exchange for surrendered devices

On Saturday (18 Nov), MacPherson Youth Network launched “Drop It, Stop It!”, a new anti-vape campaign targeting youths, in partnership with Bilby Community Development.

It encourages individuals from 12 to 30 years old to surrender their vape devices and take a quiz at MacPherson CC until 2 Jan 2024.

In exchange, the campaign will gift participants a voucher worth S$30.

This takes a stand against the rising prevalence of vaping, especially amongst students, said the MacPherson Youth Network in a Facebook post.

They added that they aim to engage 50 youths or collect 50 vape devices by the end of this campaign.

Participants who surrender their devices will not be penalised

Tin Pei Ling, MP for MacPherson SMC, was on site to launch the programme on Saturday.

She said the campaign partners with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) to waive the penalties one may face for owning a vape device, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Typically, people in Singapore who buy, use, or own a vape device may face a fine of up to S$2,000 per offence.

For this campaign, Ms Tin noted that HSA and HPB were “very supportive”.

“[They told] us if the youth gave up their vaping devices through this programme, they will not be penalised,” she said.

She added, “We believe this is something that will work better with youth, so hopefully this will yield the desired results.”

In an Instagram post the same day, the MP also praised the campaign for promoting “positive choices”.

Featured image adapted from @tinpeiling on Instagram.