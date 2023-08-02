Maggot-Filled Corn Dogs Allegedly Sold At M’sian Festival, Two Patrons Fall Ill

Malaysian Girls Eat Corn Dogs Filled With Maggots At Festival

A Malaysian woman and her two younger sisters were horrified to find their half-eaten corn dogs filled with maggots.

The incident took place recently at the Gedong Festival.

Her sisters allegedly vomited and hyperventilated after having eaten the corn dogs.

The woman, Nor Fazilah, then took to Facebook to bring attention to the unhygienic food in a now-deleted post.

Maggots filled to the brim in festival’s corn dogs

This year, the Gedong Festival in Sarawak, Malaysia took place from 28 July to 30 July.

It was the first festival after four years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Nor Fazilah was at the festival with her two younger sisters when they asked her to buy them some corndogs.

She spent RM10 (S$3) on two corn dogs for each sister.

Unfortunately, they only noticed the repulsive sight of the maggots inside the corn dog after almost finishing it.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Fazilah wrote that the insides of the corn dogs were “filled to the brim” with maggots.

Fazilah then noted that one of her sisters began to vomit.

Meanwhile, the other started “panting hard”.

As they were purportedly “already far from the stall”, Fazilah did not get the chance to confront the individual who sold them the food.

Main concern is with food hygiene

Fazilah stated in her Facebook post that her main concern was with the food hygiene at the Gedong Festival.

While she was apologetic for sharing the distressing photos, she also wanted to remind vendors to be “honest” and hygienic.

Fazilah then urged the public to be cautious when purchasing food.

Viral post since deleted

Sin Chew Daily reported that the post, which had gotten over 8,000 shares, has since been deleted.

Hopefully, the authorities will be able to get down to the bottom of the issue.

We hope that Nor Fazilah and her two sisters will make a full recovery from the incident.

Featured image adapted from Nor Fazilah on Facebook.