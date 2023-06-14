Maggots Found Crawling In Fried Rice Dish Allegedly Bought From Famous Kuala Lumpur Eatery

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Discovers Maggots Squirming In Fried Rice Dish At KL Restaurant

In the post-pandemic era, dining at restaurants has regained its popularity again.

However, the lack of hygiene witnessed at some of these eateries may be more than enough to ruin our appetite.

Such was unfortunately the case for a woman in Malaysia, who came across maggots in her fried rice at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

@miszzazura ntahlah nk cakap apa ..baik masak kat rumah ja terjamin kebersihannya tak gituw org ampang mesti tau kedai mana ..sbb famous sgt kedai ni 😅😅 ♬ JEDAG JEDUG VIRAL FYP TIKTOK KATA MAYA – DJ MAYA FYZ

She has urged fellow customers to instead stick to eating at home as a result.

Woman finds maggots in fried rice at eatery

The OP posted footage of the incident to TikTok on Saturday (10 June).

In the video, which spanned a short eight seconds, a few white maggots are seen wriggling within the fried rice.

The OP went on to state in her caption that she had purchased the meal from a famous eatery in Ampang, KL.

She also urged others to refrain from dining out and instead eat homecooked meals to avoid such unhygienic displays.

Netizens react in disgust

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, with more than a million views and 2,000 comments at the time of writing.

Many reacted in disgust to the sight, commenting that they did not feel an urge to dine out anymore.

Sharing a similarly unpleasant experience, one person claimed that they had spotted a rat at such an eatery before and vowed never to return.

A netizen also suggested that the maggots could have emerged due to the high temperature which fried rice is typically cooked at.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a customer has come across maggots while dining at a restaurant.

While eating at a sushi restaurant in Malaysia last month, a man found maggots wriggling in a soy sauce bottle.

He later reportedly experienced diarrhoea, and filed a complaint with the relevant authorities.

Hopefully, the OP who ate the fried rice is alright. While it’s unclear whether she had raised the matter to any authority, we also hope that the relevant parties will take action to prevent such an incident from happening again.

