S’porean man covers neighbour’s mailbox with death threats after noise dispute, gets 5 weeks’ jail

55-year-old man covers neighbour’s mailbox with death threats

On Friday (27 Sep), a man was sentenced to five weeks’ jail after he repeatedly covered his neighbour’s mailbox in death threats since March 2023.

The handwritten death threats were filled with the sentence “Chinese woman die”.

The man also allegedly rushed to the victim with a knife and a pair of scissors, after which he smashed two of their flower pots.

55-year-old Gao Fang Le claimed that he acted as such because the victim’s family was causing excessive noise during the night.

Gao pleaded guilty to one charge each of violating the Prevention of Harassment Act (POHA) and mischief.

Multiple accounts of harassment

Gao had been unemployed when he committed the crimes, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

At the time, he was living with his uncle and aunt, who had been neighbours with the victim for 11 years.

According to the victim, a 42-year-old woman, Gao started insulting her and her family a few years after they had moved in.

She first noticed the death threats in her mailbox on 13 March 2023, and CCTV footage subsequently identified Gao as the person behind the notes.

Photos in the court documents show that Gao had written curses such as “Chinese woman come to Singapore, die”.

Furthermore, on 3 Jun this year, Gao smashed the victim’s flower pots on the corridor after he overheard her complaining to his relatives about his littering.

When she contacted the police, Gao allegedly charged towards her with a knife and a pair of scissors.

The victim had contacted the police at least five times since she first found the notes in her mailbox.

Gao later admitted that he left the notes in frustration over the victim’s daughter, who he claimed made excessive noise during the night.

Victim still on good terms with neighbours

In the past, the victim tried to avoid Gao as much as possible out of concern for her children’s safety.

She and her husband are both working, which leaves her children at home alone with their helper during the day.

“The children get frightened every time he throws something,” she said.

Nonetheless, the family remains amicable with Gao’s uncle and aunt, who have since apologised for Gao’s behaviour.

