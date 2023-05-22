Malaysian Climber Goes Missing On Mount Everest, Family Asks For Prayers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

33-Year-Old Malaysian Climber Missing After Reaching Mount Everest Summit, Another Passes Away

Summiting Mount Everest is the lifetime goal of many climbers, though many have given their lives to do it while others have vanished.

Unfortunately, another climber has gone missing on Mount Everest, this time a Malaysian man.

His worried family have asked for prayers for his safety.

Missing climber was part of Malaysian Everest team

Mr Muhammad Hawari Hashim, 33, was part of the Malaysian Everest 2023 (ME2023) expedition supported by the Malaysian government.

On 16 May, the team successfully reached Camp 3 — 7,500m above sea level — according to a Facebook post by the ME2023 account.

The next day, they reached Camp 4 (7,925m), intending to summit on 18 May.

They successfully did so, with Mr Hawari fulfilling his long-time dream of scaling Mount Everest on that day.

One climber passes away on mountain

However, tragedy struck last Friday (19 May).

According to a statement posted by ME2023, team member Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, who is a lieutenant-colonel and Director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force Kedah, passed away.

The 56-year-old had fallen while climbing the mountain, reported Bernama.

Malaysian climber goes missing on Everest, reportedly hearing-impaired

Meanwhile, Mr Hawari, who is reportedly hearing-impaired, went missing on the same day.

He was believed to have gone missing on his way to Camp 3 after reaching the summit.

Expedition leader Azim Afif Ishak said the last time he heard from him was when he was at Camp 4. He had been among the first group to reach the summit together with Lt-Col Awang, the deceased climber.

Search operation now ongoing

A search-and-rescue operation is now ongoing, handled by Mr Hawari’s teammate Vincent Tiong.

According to aerial checks carried out on Sunday (21 May), no human remains or unusual trails were found.

However, the missing climber’s jacket was found at Camp 2 and the Nepal Police have been contacted to help trace his iPhone.

Search operations in a crevasse area above Camp 2 are being conducted by skilled personnel.

Family asks for prayers

In the meantime, Mr Hawari’s family members have asked for prayers for his safety.

In a heart-breaking Facebook post on 20 May, his mother said she missed her son and asked everyone to pray for his safety.

A distraught Mdm Che Tom Hassan, 64, told Astro Awani that she was shocked to hear of her son’s disappearance, especially since it came shortly after the news of him successfully reaching the summit.

His sister also posted on Facebook, urging people to pray that her brother is found safely.

Mr Hawari also has a wife and two young children, according to The Star.

As his wife’s birthday was on 5 May, he wasn’t at her side to celebrate it, but posted a video from Nepal where he signed a message to her.

His mother told the media that her son had wanted to climb to the top of Mount Everest since he was in primary school.

Despite his hearing impairment, the “enthusiastic, confident and active” boy used to take part in all the sports and competitions in school, she said.

Malaysian King & Queen send prayers

News of Mr Hawari’s disappearance has even reached the King and Queen of Malaysia.

In a Facebook post by the Palace, they sent their prayers that he would be found and rescued immediately.

They also expressed their condolences over the death of Lt-Col Awang, whose remains have been arranged to be sent home to Malaysia.

Singaporean climber also missing on Everest

Unfortunately, Mr Hawari isn’t the only climber missing on Mount Everest.

A Singaporean climber also disappeared on 19 May after reaching the summit.

According to his wife, 39-year-old Mr Shrinivas Sainis texted her just before going missing, telling her he wasn’t feeling well and might not make it back down.

Hopefully, both missing climbers will be found safe soon.

