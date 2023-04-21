Malaysian Working In S’pore Falls Ill & Gets Admitted To ICU, Family Appeals For Donations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

25-Year-Old Malaysian Suddenly Falls Ill & Needs ICU Stay, Previously Had No Health Conditions

Workers from a foreign land depend on themselves to remain healthy so they can work hard to support their families back home.

Thus, one of the worst things that can happen to them is to fall seriously ill while working overseas.

A 25-year-old Malaysian man suddenly fell ill after just 1.5 years working in Singapore and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His family is now appealing for donations to help foot his considerable medical bills.

25-year-old came to Singapore to support family

Mr Chai Kar Jun, 25, is the youngest in a family of five siblings, his eldest sister Suxin (transliterated from Mandarin) told 8World News.

The family comes from a small village in Perak, Malaysia and are of average means. Their father is an odd-job construction worker despite being at retirement age, according to a write-up on his Give.Asia crowdfunding campaign.

Describing Mr Chai as being sensible and obedient since young, his sister said he decided to work in Singapore to support the family.

About 1.5 years ago, he found a job as a food stall assistant.

Malaysian falls ill, sent to ICU

However, in March this year, Mr Chai suddenly fell very sick, Ms Chai said.

He experienced symptoms like fever, breathlessness and back pain as well as dysuria — pain and/or discomfort in the urethra during urination.

Before starting work, he underwent a physical examination and was certified then as having no health conditions except for high blood pressure.

Relatives who went to check on him said his condition was serious — he was semi-conscious and unable to even speak.

On 1 Apr, he was admitted to ICU at Changi General Hospital (CGH). Medics had to inject medicine to induce sleep in order to relieve the pain.

He suffers from a host of medical conditions

In hospital, he was revealed to be suffering from a host of medical conditions, according to Ms Chai.

He collapsed twice as his heart stopped functioning, but doctors managed to resuscitate him.

Doctors diagnosed him with significant melioidosis and bacteremia — a disease caused by a bacterium found in soil and muddy water.

As his family has a history of diabetes, the bacterial infection also caused him to suffer from diabetic ketoacidosis — when one’s body doesn’t have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into cells to be used as energy.

In addition, Mr Chai’s kidney and lung functions were also damaged due to the bacterial infection, so he has to undergo dialysis every two days.

He’s currently on antibiotics along with other medications prescribed by doctors.

Malaysian falls ill after transfer to JB hospital, sent to ICU again

After a few days, Mr Chai’s condition improved and he was transferred to a general ward.

During that period, he was able to eat, sit up and talk to family members.

They then decided to transfer him to a hospital in Johor Bahru, and this was approved by his doctor.

However, after the night after he was transferred, his condition took a turn for the worse again.

In the early hours of 15 Apr, they received a call from the hospital, and Ms Chai and her father rushed down from Ipoh.

Doctors told them that the patient suddenly felt short of breath and went into cardiac arrest, his heart stopping for two minutes.

He was admitted to the ICU once again, his condition seemingly even worse than before.

Hospital bills over S$40K so far

While his medical treatment in CGH has helped her brother survive, Ms Chai lamented that the bill was considerable.

As of 14 Apr, the total amount came up to more than S$40,000, she said.

As Mr Chai is a work permit holder in Singapore and his condition isn’t due to a workplace injury, his medical insurance will cover only S$15,000 at the most.

Since doctors have said that Mr Chai will need to stay in hospital for some time, his bills will just keep increasing and his family fears they won’t be able to afford to pay, given their modest means.

That’s part of the reason why they decided to transfer him to JB in the first place.

Over S$21K raised so far via crowdfunding

The family has since started a crowdfunding campaign on Give.Asia to help with Mr Chai’s medical bills.

Since it started on 17 Apr, it has already received more than S$21, 000 in donations.

Ms Chai has expressed her gratitude to those who donated and said they’ll donate any excess to others in need.

Hopefully, with support from his loved ones and netizens, Mr Chai will pull through and recover very soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.