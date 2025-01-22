M’sian man working in S’pore goes missing while in Thailand, his cousin seeks help to locate him

M’sian man working in Singapore goes missing in Thailand, family pleas for information

A 30-year-old Malaysian man named Andy Jee Yung Kit has reportedly gone missing while in Thailand.

While Mr Jee is from Kuching, Sarawak, he lives and works in Singapore.

On 8 Jan, he flew to Bangkok and was supposed to return to Singapore on 15 Jan.

When he did not turn up to work for two days after the trip, it was learned that Mr Jee could not be contacted since flying off to Thailand.

His cousin then took to Xiaohongshu and uploaded a poster declaring Mr Jee missing.

The poster states that Mr Jee had only told his relatives and colleagues about going to Thailand with a friend. However, no one knew who this friend was.

Missing man’s cousin seeks help from the public via Xiaohongshu

Mr Jee’s cousin described him as dark-skinned, bigger-sized, and 170cm tall.

Anyone with information about Mr Jee is encouraged to reach out to their contact number, +60 143283929.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Andy’s family had flown from Malaysia to Singapore to check if records showed entry into the country.

Should there be no record of his entry into Singapore, the family will be flying to Thailand to investigate the situation.

Increased cases of missing persons in Thailand

Since the beginning of this year, there have been cases of missing persons in Thailand. So far, they have all been Chinese nationals visiting Thailand.

This was reportedly due to an online scam network trafficking victims to Myanmar.

However, it remains unclear if Mr Jee has fallen victim to these scams.

Featured image adapted from 蓝色天空 on Xiaohongshu and Sin Chew Daily on Facebook.