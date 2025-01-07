Chinese actor missing for 3 days in Thailand, 2 others claim they fell victim to same human trafficking scam

Chinese actor goes missing for 3 days after flying to Thailand to film

On 5 Jan, a Weibo user named Jia Jia posted that her actor boyfriend Wang Xing, who goes by the name Xingxing, had gone missing after flying to Thailand to film.

On the evening of 2 Jan, he boarded a plane at Shanghai Pudong Airport and was asked by a person named Yan Shiliu to send photos and videos to prove that he was on his way.

Notably, screenshots of their conversation reveal that Xingxing’s contact used the name of the Thai media company GMM Grammy.

Upon arriving in Bangkok in the early morning of 3 Jan, Xingxing got in the car that had been arranged for the actor.

He kept in touch and sent his location to his girlfriend until he lost contact at the Thai-Myanmar border around noon on 3 Jan.

Jiajia immediately called the police in Shanghai and sought help from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. She also planned to fly to Bangkok on 6 Jan to make a police report there.

2 other actors claim to be victims of same human trafficking scam

Following Jia Jia’s post, an actor named Deng You posted an article about Xingxing’s disappearance on 6 Dec, claiming he had also encountered the same scam.

He exposed his messages with Yan Shiliu, where he was asked to reissue his passport so Yan could give him a project in the future.

Later, another actor named Xu Dajiu posted a video taken from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport saying the shoot was fake and that those who fell for the scam were brought to Myanmar.

He said the traffickers flew their victims to Bangkok and booked a return ticket to assure them that they were safe, but their safety became compromised as soon as they got in the car.

Mr Xu shared that he did not get in the car upon arriving at the airport, took a S$224 deposit from the filming crew, and ran away.

Netizens asked how Mr Xu knew he would be taken to Mae Sot County near Myanmar without getting in the car, to which he responded:

“Before leaving, I consulted my Thai friend, and I called the front desk to inquire about the reserved hotel. Our name was indeed on the list, but it was 5 hours away, so after getting off the plane, I used the excuse of being very tired and found a hotel nearby to rest but did not go.”

Missing Chinese actor Xingxing reportedly found

On 6 Jan, Jimu News reported that Xingxing’s family had been able to contact him.

They said he had entered the Myawaddy Industrial Area in Myanmar and that his hair had been shaved.

Meanwhile, a staff of the Chinese Consulate General in Chiang Mai told reporters they received a report from the victim’s family on 3 Jan and have been in contact with them regarding the matter.

The consulate assured that it would continue to track the progress of the case and ensure the safety and rights of its citizens.

Regarding other actors sharing their experiences with human trafficking in Thailand, the staff member said relevant reminders had been posted on the Chinese Embassy in Thailand’s WeChat account.

There are also warning signs, and staff are on-site at Mae Sot airport to give reminders against trafficking.

At 11.16pm on 6 Jan, Thai news outlet Ch7HD posted on X that Xingxing had been found in Myanmar and would be sent to Thailand the following day.

