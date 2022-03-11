Malaysian Workers From Singapore May Undergo Fewer Covid-19 Tests

Earlier on 8 Mar, Malaysian authorities announced their plans to open their international checkpoints, including the Causeway and Second Link. While this is a welcome move, especially among workers who commute frequently between Malaysia and Singapore, one worry remains — the multiple Covid-19 tests they’d have to take.

To manage this issue, the authorities are considering possible measures that can ease the burden on frequent travellers.

They will apparently announce the full updates soon.

Workers who commute regularly may take fewer Covid-19 tests

According to Malay Mail, Malaysia’s Health Ministry (MOH) will be announcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for frequent travellers by next week.

This was after Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reportedly admitted that it would be a hassle for regular commuters to take the PCR test every time they enter Malaysia.

Hence, the authorities will be looking into more practical measures such as weekly testing instead, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Currently, travellers must take the PCR test 2 days before departure and an Antigen Rapid Test (RTK-Ag) within 24 hours of arrival.

Since the multiple tests may be a tall order for regular commuters between both countries, Malaysia’s MOH may consider other measures.

According to Shin Min Daily News, such folks may only need to take a Covid-19 test either once a week or less.

However, this proposal remains a suggestion for now, until the authorities make it official.

Hope measures will make commutes more convenient

As Malaysia proceeds to reopen its borders, strict measures will be necessary to protect everyone.

However, the rules have to be reasonable too, for ease of compliance.

Let’s hope that the authorities can arrive at a convenient solution that’ll benefit frequent commuters.

