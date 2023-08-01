Ceiling In M’sia Mall Crashes 21 Metres To The Ground Floor, No Casualties Reported

Ceiling Collapses In Malaysia Mall On 1 Aug

When accidents occur in malls, there tend to be greater stakes involved due to high human traffic.

The tenants and shoppers at a mall in Selangor, Malaysia experienced a scare today (1 Aug) when the mall’s ceiling came crashing down.

According to reports, the false ceiling had collapsed three stories to the atrium below.

Miraculously, there were no human casualties or injuries from the incident.

Ceiling collapses on watch sales counter

Sinar Daily reported that the incident occurred earlier today (1 Aug) at Bandar Mahkota Cheras (BMC) Mall.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Command Centre chief Zulfikar Jaffar said that they received the call for assistance at about 12.37pm.

Speaking to the media, he shared that six members and officers from the Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the location.

“The incident involved a chalk ceiling that fell directly in the middle of the shopping mall from 70 feet (21 metres) above,” said Mr Zulfikar.

Based on images of the accident, almost the entire false ceiling of the mall had come crashing down.

Also amongst the debris were metal rods which were likely supposed to keep the structure intact.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the ceiling had crashed onto a counter selling watches.

No casualties reported

Thankfully, there were no casualties from the incident.

The accident area has since been cordoned off, but the nearby stores were not affected and remain operational.

At the moment, it’s unclear what caused the collapse, although the fire department has reportedly inspected the building.

Featured image adapted from 马来西亚星洲日报 Malaysia Sin Chew Daily on Facebook.