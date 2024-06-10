65-year-old man found dead inside Bedok bicycle shop, he ran business for 20 years

Deceased man was quiet & slept inside Bedok bicycle shop at night

The owner of a bicycle shop in Bedok who spent decades running it ultimately passed away on the premises.

The 65-year-old man reportedly slept in the shop too, and was found dead in it by his relatives.

He had been running the business for more than 20 years.

Man who owned Bedok bicycle shop passed away, said neighbours

The deceased was found dead last Saturday (8 June) afternoon, according to the print version of Shin Min Daily News.

A reader had informed the paper of the presence of several police officers at Block 740 Bedok Reservoir Road.

The police had cordoned off a bicycle repair shop on the ground floor for investigations.

That evening, the shop premises were found to be shuttered, and workers in neighbouring shops said the owner had passed away.

However, they were uncertain of the exact circumstances of his death.

Man was quiet, had run Bedok bicycle shop for more than 20 years

Jason, a 23-year-old employee of the florist next door, told Shin Min that the deceased had been running the shop all by himself.

He was quiet and seldom talked to his neighbours, but would sometimes acknowledge them by nodding.

25-year-old Gina, who works at a bubble milk shop nearby, said she last saw the man two days ago and nothing seemed amiss.

She expressed surprise at his sudden death he didn’t look sick.

Other residents said the deceased had run his bicycle shop for more than 20 years.

He would usually be seen sitting in a chair outside the shop. He also owner a personal mobility device.

At night, he would sleep inside the shop, they said.

Deceased’s relatives reportedly found him

Though the deceased appeared to live a solitary life, he apparently had relatives.

Jason said after he was found dead, two women and a man were seen at the shop who he believed were his relatives.

It’s understood that his relatives had found him lying motionless in the toilet of the shop when they visited, and notified the authorities.

Police alerted to unnatural death, no foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at 1.10pm last Saturday (8 June).

A 65-year-old man was found lying motionless in a shop in Block 740 Bedok Reservoir Road, SPF added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations. Further police investigations are ongoing.

