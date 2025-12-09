Man lies outside Bedok police HQ with suspected drugs in his possession, gets arrested

Suspected drugs & drug-related paraphernalia found on man lying outside Bedok police HQ

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday (8 Dec) after suspected drugs were found in his possession.

Conveniently, he was found lying on the pavement outside the Bedok Police Division Headquarters (HQ), the police said.

Man outside Bedok police HQ looked dazed & confused

That afternoon, passers-by had noticed several police officers surrounding a man outside Bedok police HQ.

A 67-year-old resident named Mr Xu (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that the man was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans and sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back, possibly handcuffed.

He looked dazed and confused, the witness said.

At one point, he was seen behaving strangely, including banging his forehead against the ground.

Police examine several pieces of evidence

Several items were laid out on the ground next to the man, with some of the six or seven police officers who were at the scene wearing gloves to examine the pieces of evidence.

Mr Xu said that they included what looked like a lighter, e-cigarette cartridges containing liquid, and a beverage can.

Also nearby was a bicycle, which was believed to have been ridden by the man.

Man arrested by police for drug-related offences

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 5.25pm on 8 Dec.

The 34-year-old man was lying on the pavement along 30 Bedok North Road — the address of Bedok Police Division HQ.

Suspected drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were found on him.

He was subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

