Man in Thailand brings coins worth S$11,000 to exchange for bills on 10 July

On Wednesday (10 July), the owner of an ice plant in Thailand carried coins worth over 300,000 baht (S$11,141) and brought them to a mobile coins exchanger to have them replaced with bills.

According to Thairath, a Mobile Coin Unit was stationed in front of the City Hall in Chachoengsao Province, for those who wished to exchange coins.

In the morning, 63-year-old Somsak Sangsuwan and his wife brought the coins — packed in plastic ric bags — to exchange at the Mobil Coin Unit.

Mr Sangsuwan explained that the coins came from customers who bought ice at his plant — it reportedly took him one to two months to amass the coins.

He explained that if he had gone to a bank, he would only be able to exchange up to 3,000 baht (S$111.49) at a time, which would have been cumbersome given the large quantity of coins.

