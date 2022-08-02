Man Throws Himself & 3 Children Off M’sia Highway Bridge, 1 Child Survives With Injuries

Man Throws Children Off Highway In Malaysia Before Taking His Own Life

For some, life can seem so bleak, with no light at the end of the tunnel. In such a state, some may contemplate ending their lives.

That was unfortunately what a father did in Malaysia today (2 Aug). He tragically took his three children with him, tossing them off a highway bridge first before taking the plunge himself.

Only one of the children, a young boy, survived. He is currently in hospital after suffering internal injuries including a fractured rib.

The other two, a girl and another boy, along with their father, passed away.

Foreign national throws 3 children off highway in Malaysia on 2 Aug

According to Utusan Malaysia, a 38-year-old man, believed to be a Myanmar national, is suspected to have thrown his three children off Middle Ring Road (MRR2) highway in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday (2 Aug).

The man then took his own life, taking a jump of around 20 metres, reported Berita Harian (BH).

Police who arrived at the scene found four bodies lying by the roadside near the traffic lights.

Sentul District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Beh Eng Lai, confirmed that two of the children, who were around seven and eight years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One child, a five-year-old boy, survived. Paramedics conveyed him to Selayang Hospital.

He is reportedly in the intensive care unit (ICU), receiving treatment for internal injuries to his stomach and right rib, among others.

Foreign family believed to hail from Myanmar

Quoting Assistant Commissioner Beh, BH noted the discovery of two United Nations Organization for Escape (UNHCR) escape cards belonging to the father and daughter. These led the police to believe that all four victims hail from Myanmar.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Forensic Unit of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for autopsies to determine the causes of death.

Mr Beh has also pleaded with members of the public to submit any information that could help with the case.

Those who wish to assist can contact investigating officer Baldev Singh Gurdial Singh at 012-4806062.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the Sentul district police headquarters directly at 03-40482222.

Hope surviving family member pulls through & gets support

While facts surrounding the incident remain unclear, the loss of nearly an entire family is no doubt devastating.

If it did involve the father’s mental wellness, we hope this incident raises the urgency for Malaysia to deal with such issues.

If you’re struggling with any mental or emotional problems, do reach out for help. Folks in Singapore can contact the National Care hotline at 1800-202-6868 or any of the agencies listed here.

As for the sole survivor of this tragedy, we wish him a smooth recovery.

Once the young boy pulls through, we hope he’ll receive any care and help he needs.

