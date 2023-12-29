60-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Ang Mo Kio Flat, Foul Smell Also Detected

Man Found Dead Ang Mo Kio Flat Lived Alone For Decades, Says Neighbour

As the year comes to an end, sadly another person who lived alone has been found dead in their flat.

This time, it was a 60-year-old man who lived in Ang Mo Kio.

A foul smell and bloodstains were detected outside his flat.

Man found dead in Ang Mo Kio on 29 Dec

The tragic discovery was made on Friday (29 Dec), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man had lived in a three-room unit on the eighth floor of Block 208 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, they found that it had been cordoned off by six police officers.

Foul smell & bloodstains outside flat

A foul smell also filled the corridor outside the flat.

Bloodstains were seen at the unit’s door, which seeped from the crack under the door to the drainage gutter.

The body was taken away at about 11.40am after about four hours of investigations. The cordon was also removed at that time.

Deceased lived alone for decades

A 25-year-old neighbour named only as Mr Zhou (transliterated from Mandarin), a student, said the deceased had lived alone for decades.

He added that he’d never seen anybody visit the man, not even during festive occasions.

When alive, he was in good health and was often seen out and about riding his bicycle.

However, the neighbour noticed that the 60-year-old had lost weight in recent months.

The last time he was seen alive was on Monday (25 Dec), when he was riding home on his bike.

Police alerted to dead man in Ang Mo Kio at 7.30am

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told the paper that they received an alert about an unnatural death at about 7.30am.

A 60-year-old man was subsequently found unconscious in his home and pronounced dead.

Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

On 17 Dec, a 61-year-old man was found dead in his Bukit Merah flat.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.