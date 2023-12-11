Elderly Woman Found Dead In Bedok Flat, Police Called After Foul Smell Detected

70-Year-Old Elderly Woman Who Lived Alone Found Dead In Bedok Flat

When elderly folk live alone, they unfortunately become more vulnerable as nobody would help or even know if an accident occurs.

Sadly, this could’ve been the case when an elderly woman who lived alone was reportedly found dead in her flat in Bedok.

The police were called after a foul smell was detected.

Elderly woman found dead in Bedok on 10 Dec

The tragic find was uncovered on Sunday (10 Dec), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 70-year-old Chinese lady had lived in Block 113 Bedok North Street 2.

Her unit was on the 10th floor.

Deceased said to be quiet & rarely interacted with neighbours

According to nearby resident Mr Man (transliterated from Mandarin), the deceased was slim and quiet.

The 60-year-old cleaner also revealed that she had lived there with her mother, but lived on her own after her mother’s passing.

As she was withdrawn, she rarely interacted with neighbours, he said.

No friends or relatives had been seen visiting her either.

Bedok elderly woman may have lay dead for days

Mr Man also said that the woman’s body was found only after a foul smell was detected.

This prompted neighbours to call the police.

Due to the stench, he believed that she had passed away for many days before her death was discovered.

No foul play suspected: Police

The police confirmed to Shin Min that they had received a report on the death.

Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

This is the second elderly person found dead in their flat this month, after a 70-year-old man was found dead in his Bukit Merah flat on 4 Dec.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.