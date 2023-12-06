70-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Bukit Merah Flat By Brother, Police Rule Out Homicide

Man Found Dead In Bukit Merah Flat, Left Pool Of Blood On Floor

A man sadly found his elderly brother dead on the floor of the latter’s Bukit Merah HDB flat recently.

After failing to reach him via phone calls, the man decided to visit his brother’s home to investigate, only to make the devastating discovery.

Police later arrived and ruled out foul play in the death of 70-year-old Mr Jiang (name transliterated from Mandarin).

His body was reportedly lying outside his bedroom but had not yet begun decomposing. Later, however, a pool of what looked like browned blood was seen in the same spot.

Man found dead in Bukit Merah flat

Shin Min Daily News reported on the case, which took place on Monday (4 Dec) at Block 115 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased’s 67-year-old brother said he attempted to call Mr Jiang at around 6pm that day.

When his calls went unanswered, the younger brother headed to his elder brother’s home.

There, he found 70-year-old Mr Jiang lying motionless on the ground.

Meanwhile, witnesses in the area told Shin Min that they spotted six police cars and a hearse at Block 115 at around 10pm.

Mr Jiang’s younger brother claimed that the deceased lived in the flat for at least 30 years.

He described Mr Jiang as cheerful and stated that he did not suffer from illnesses but recently had surgery on his liver.

Pool of blood stained living room floor

A neighbouring resident told Shin Min that he passed by Mr Jiang’s house at 6am that morning and found the front door open and the interior dark.

At 2pm, he passed by again and saw the deceased lying motionless with a towel in the living room. However, he assumed Mr Jiang was just sleeping and proceeded with his day.

Reporters at the scene saw a pool of blood likely where the body was but noted that there was no smell of decomposition.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have ruled out homicide based on preliminary findings.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Mr Jiang’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

About two weeks ago, a 56-year-old man was found dead in a flat in Bukit Merah.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.