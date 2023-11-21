56-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Bukit Merah Flat On Same Day As Circuit Road Tragedy

2 Men Aged 56 Found Dead In Bukit Merah & MacPherson On 18 Nov

Last week, reports emerged about a 56-year-old man who was found dead in a flat along Circuit Road.

Turns out, there was another case on the same day which bore an uncanny resemblance to the one in MacPherson.

Police reportedly found the body of yet another 56-year-old man, this time at a flat in Bukit Merah.

From preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out homicide for both cases.

Man found dead in Bukit Merah flat on 18 Nov afternoon

According to 8world News, the police received an alert regarding a case of unnatural death at about 3.59pm last Saturday (18 Nov).

The incident reportedly happened at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah, which is a stone’s throw away from ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found a 56-year-old man lying motionless in a flat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, they ruled out the possibility of homicide. Investigations are ongoing.

An undisclosed source told 8world News that blood stains were seen flowing out from the flat. The deceased reportedly lived with a roommate and had a bad temper.

Another 56-year-old man found dead in MacPherson on the same day

On the same day, another 56-year-old man was found dead at a flat along Circuit Road in MacPherson.

The two discoveries apparently happened about five hours apart.

In this incident, the deceased reportedly collapsed in one of the 10th-floor units at Block 43 Circuit Road. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Similar to the case in Bukit Merah, the police have ruled out the possibility of homicide. Investigations are ongoing.

MS News extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May findings from the investigations provide them with some form of closure.

