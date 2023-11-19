56-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Circuit Road Flat, Last Seen By Neighbours 2 Weeks Ago

56-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Circuit Road Flat, Police Rule Out Foul Play

A 56-year-old man was found dead in his Circuit Road flat on Saturday (18 Nov).

The man, who lived alone, had apparently collapsed in the unit without anyone’s knowledge.

Neighbours had not seen him in about two weeks and reportedly noticed an odour emanating from his flat. Due to safety concerns, one of them decided to alert the police.

Authorities declared the man dead at the scene, but ruled out the possibility of homicide. Police investigations are ongoing.

Man in Circuit Road flat had collapsed in the unit, pronounced dead at the scene

According to 8world News, the police received an alert to an unnatural death at Block 43 Circuit Road on Saturday (18 Nov), at around 8.40pm.

A 56-year-old man was discovered to have collapsed in one of the units, and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Shin Min Daily News also reported that when reporters got to the 10th floor of the block, they noticed police officers entering and exiting the flat with blue gloves and shoe covers.

The police had also cordoned off the corridor outside the unit.

Deceased lived alone, was reportedly last seen 2 weeks ago

60-year-old Jaafar, who is a neighbour of the deceased, shared with Shin Min that the 56-year-old lived alone in the flat and never had any visitors.

Usually, Jaafar would bump into the deceased while taking the lift. However, he has not seen the 56-year-old in two weeks leading up to the discovery.

Another neighbour, Madam Wang (transliterated from Mandarin) said that a foul odour had been wafting through the air for the past one to two weeks.

The odour was reportedly especially strong when she walked past the windows of the unit.

Due to safety concerns, she decided to call the police on Saturday night.

Police have ruled out the possibility of homicide, and are currently investigating this case.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.