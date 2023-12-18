61-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Bukit Merah Flat, Reportedly Lived Alone & Had No Visitors

Police Find 61-Year-Old Man Dead In Bukit Merah Flat After Neighbours Notice Odour

In a sadly common occurrence of late, police found a 61-year-old man dead in a Bukit Merah HDB flat.

Neighbours reportedly contacted the authorities after noticing a foul odour for a few days.

The deceased reportedly lived alone and never had relatives visit, even during Chinese New Year.

Police are investigating the incident but currently do not suspect any foul play.

Elderly man found dead in Bukit Merah HDB unit

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 61-year-old sole occupant of a flat at 128 Bukit Merah View was found dead at about 11.35am on Sunday (17 Dec).

An 84-year-old neighbour noticed a foul odour for two days straight.

Suspecting the flat’s occupant to have passed away, she contacted the police.

When a Shin Min Daily News journalist arrived on the scene, they noticed a medical gurney, crutches, and a wheelchair in the living room.

Another neighbour, Mr Chen (transliterated from Chinese), stated that the deceased previously lived in the flat with four other family members.

It’s believed that his younger siblings moved out after getting married, leaving the man alone with his mother.

When his mother passed away, the deceased became the sole occupant of the unit.

Deceased never had visitors during Chinese New Year

Mr Chen added that the deceased mostly kept to himself and rarely greeted his neighbours.

He also claimed that he never saw anyone visit the old man, even during Chinese New Year.

However, a female friend of the deceased regularly bought him food, but the two would only converse briefly before she left.

The deceased’s younger sister also showed up at the unit the previous day, likely having been notified of his passing.

Police investigations are currently ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Also read: Elderly Woman Found Dead In Bedok Flat After Neighbours Detect Foul Smell & Alert Police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Facebook.