35-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Changi Creek, Believed To Have Drowned

Man Found Dead At Changi Creek On 31 July

On Monday (31 July) afternoon, members of the public made a chilling discovery when a man was found dead at Changi Creek.

A witness told The Straits Times (ST) that they saw a body floating in the water at around 1.35pm. They shortly alerted the police about a suspected drowning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) subsequently found and retrieved the body, and confirmed that the man was dead.

According to ST, the police received a call for help at 1.36pm on Monday (31 July).

Around that time, witnesses had reportedly spotted a body in the waters of Changi Creek.

SCDF officers who arrived swiftly at the scene managed to locate and recover the body. An SCDF paramedic then pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Officials managed to identify him as a 35-year-old man, though no other information is available at the time of writing.

Police investigations ongoing

ST reported that a blue police tent was spotted at the foot of a bridge in Changi at about 4.30pm.

Based on their initial investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are still ongoing.

