Old woman carries 9-month-old grandchild to hospital on broken leg after a hit-and-run in Thailand

Old woman brings grandchild to hospital on broken leg after accident

On 7 May, an elderly woman was seen limping into a hospital in Thailand while carrying a baby in her arms. The old woman was holding her 9-month-old grandchild as she walked on a broken leg. The pair had been in a traffic accident after a visit to nearby family members.

As of 12 May 2024, the two have since returned home and are recovering from injuries.

Grandmother rushes grandchild to hospital on a broken leg

The story first came to light in a TikTok post by @fffdduxxxtg.

In the clip, the old woman can be seen limping her way up the steps of the hospital in Kamphaeng Phet with her grandchild in her arms. Even as hospital staff showed up to help her, she would not let go of the baby as she slowly made her way to the entrance.

It wasn’t until doctors and nurses showed up that she finally let go of the baby. As soon as she did, she fell to the floor, having been powered by adrenaline, love, and worry for her grandchild.

Nurses moved her onto a stretcher. She was then diagnosed with a broken leg.

A normal trip turned sour after an accident

In an interview with Thairath, the 56-year-old woman told her account of what happened.

The woman had taken the 9-month-old baby with her to visit a nearby relative. However, while on her motorbike on the way home, another motorbike going the wrong way surprised her. This led to her attempting to evade the wrong-way driver and thus falling into a ditch on the side of the road.

The other motorbike driver quickly fled the scene.

She quickly discovered that the baby was unconscious, so she immediately tried to flag down a car that would take her to the hospital. That’s when TikTok user @fffdduxxxtg showed up and took her to the nearby hospital.

Both the woman and baby have returned home from the hospital. The grandmother suffered a broken leg and is currently in a cast. The baby suffered injuries, but the doctors say that he’ll recover just fine.

Also read: Driver from S’pore crashes car into Johor ravine, rescued by firefighters

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fffdduxxxtg on TikTok.