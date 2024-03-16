Driver from S’pore crashes car into Johor ravine, rescued by firefighters

Driver from Singapore crashes car into ravine next to road

On Friday (15 March), a 49-year-old driver from Singapore crashed his car into a ravine while driving in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Firefighters managed to rescue the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The vehicle that he was driving was severely damaged, with a cracked windshield and damaged front.

Driver crashes car into ravine in Kota Tinggi, Malaysia

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at about 4pm on Friday (15 March).

For some reason, the man lost control of his Toyota Alphard SUV and crashed into a deep ravine next to the road.

Upon being notified about the crash, the authorities deployed firefighters to the scene.

Rescuers found the driver trapped in his seat and proceeded to rescue him.

After providing preliminary treatment for the driver’s injuries, firefighters handed him over to medical personnel for further treatment.

An image of the accident shows the vehicle half-submerged water, with a severely cracked windshield and damaged front.

The driver was seen lying on a yellow stretcher in another image.

Singaporean man dies after fatal crash into Penang ravine

Earlier this week, a 29-year-old Singaporean was found dead in a ravine in Penang.

The victim’s body was covered with injuries after his car plunged 50 metres into the ravine.

Penang’s Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that he was involved in an accident shortly before falling into the ravine.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.